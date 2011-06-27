  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. Genesis G90
  4. 2022 Genesis G90
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Genesis G90 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 G90
More about the 2022 G90
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.4/503.7 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower420 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque383 lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Option Group 02yes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
17 total speakersyes
36 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power passenger seatyes
18 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.1 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front leg room46.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume128.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.9 in.
Length204.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Wheel base124.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Himalayan Gray
  • Uyuni White
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Gold Coast Silver
  • Vik Black
  • Tasman Blue
  • Savile Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black/Black, premium leather
  • Black/Beige, premium leather
  • Dark Brown/Indigo, premium leather
  • Havana/Beige, premium leather
  • Dark Brown/Havana, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P275/40R19 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Genesis G90 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models