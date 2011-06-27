  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$72,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$72,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.3/547.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$72,200
Torque376 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$72,200
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$72,200
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$72,200
17 total speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
36 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB with external media controlyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$72,200
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$72,200
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$72,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,200
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
18 -way power driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room46.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,200
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$72,200
Length204.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume128.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base124.4 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$72,200
Exterior Colors
  • Savile Silver
  • Uyuni White
  • Himalayan Gray
  • Vik Black
  • Gold Coast Silver
  • Porto Red
  • Adriatic Blue
Interior Colors
  • Dark Brown/Havana, premium leather
  • Havana/Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Black, premium leather
  • Dark Brown/Indigo, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$72,200
All season tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P275/40R19 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$72,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$72,200
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.

