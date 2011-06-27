  1. Home
2020 Genesis G90 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Genesis G90

5.0 Ultimate

5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
  • Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 39 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 42 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or a Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/05/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    First Responder for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All healthcare and hospital employees, First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    First Responder for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All healthcare and hospital employees, First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or a Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/05/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Genesis Finance

    1.9% APR financing for 24 months at $42.49 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.5% APR financing for 72 months at $14.97 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%2409/01/202009/09/2020
    1.9%3609/01/202009/09/2020
    1.9%4809/01/202009/09/2020
    1.9%6009/01/202009/09/2020
    2.5%7209/01/202009/09/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2020 Genesis G90 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3.3T Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Genesis G90 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

