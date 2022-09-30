2023 Genesis G80 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
G80 Electric
Electrified 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
G80 Sedan
3.5T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,757*
Total Cash Price
$76,129
2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,646*
Total Cash Price
$66,484
2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,393*
Total Cash Price
$63,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 G80 Sedan 3.5T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$926
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$22
|$328
|$551
|$1,995
|$974
|$3,870
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,027
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,087
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,271
|Financing
|$2,504
|$1,991
|$1,457
|$901
|$322
|$7,175
|Depreciation
|$16,294
|$6,123
|$5,002
|$5,612
|$4,901
|$37,932
|Fuel
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,733
|$3,845
|$3,961
|$18,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,321
|$13,039
|$11,748
|$13,391
|$12,258
|$76,757
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 G80 Sedan 2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$926
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$33
|$235
|$573
|$1,103
|$2,369
|$4,313
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,027
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,703
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,887
|Financing
|$2,187
|$1,739
|$1,272
|$787
|$281
|$6,266
|Depreciation
|$14,268
|$5,342
|$4,364
|$4,896
|$4,277
|$33,147
|Fuel
|$2,676
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,924
|$3,012
|$14,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,762
|$11,044
|$10,053
|$10,748
|$12,039
|$66,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 G80 Sedan 2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$926
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$33
|$235
|$545
|$1,103
|$2,481
|$4,397
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$913
|$913
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,597
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,781
|Financing
|$2,100
|$1,669
|$1,222
|$755
|$270
|$6,016
|Depreciation
|$13,699
|$5,129
|$4,190
|$4,701
|$4,106
|$31,825
|Fuel
|$2,573
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,896
|$13,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,897
|$10,656
|$9,692
|$10,409
|$11,739
|$64,393
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Genesis G80 in Virginia is:not available
