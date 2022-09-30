Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. Genesis G80
  4. 2023 Genesis G80
  5. Cost to Own

2023 Genesis G80 Cost to Own

More about the 2023 G80
More about the 2023 G80

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

G80 Electric

Electrified 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

G80 Sedan

3.5T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$76,757*

Total Cash Price

$76,129

2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$66,646*

Total Cash Price

$66,484

2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$64,393*

Total Cash Price

$63,834

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$37,932

Taxes & Fees

$3,271

Financing

$7,175

Fuel

$18,683

Insurance

$4,799

Repairs

$1,027

Maintenance

$3,870

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 G80 Sedan 3.5T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$895$926$959$992$1,027$4,799
Maintenance$22$328$551$1,995$974$3,870
Repairs$0$0$0$0$1,027$1,027
Taxes & Fees$3,087$46$46$46$46$3,271
Financing$2,504$1,991$1,457$901$322$7,175
Depreciation$16,294$6,123$5,002$5,612$4,901$37,932
Fuel$3,519$3,625$3,733$3,845$3,961$18,683
True Cost to Own®$26,321$13,039$11,748$13,391$12,258$76,757

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 G80 Sedan 2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$895$926$959$992$1,027$4,799
Maintenance$33$235$573$1,103$2,369$4,313
Repairs$0$0$0$0$1,027$1,027
Taxes & Fees$2,703$46$46$46$46$2,887
Financing$2,187$1,739$1,272$787$281$6,266
Depreciation$14,268$5,342$4,364$4,896$4,277$33,147
Fuel$2,676$2,756$2,839$2,924$3,012$14,207
True Cost to Own®$22,762$11,044$10,053$10,748$12,039$66,646

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 G80 Sedan 2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$895$926$959$992$1,027$4,799
Maintenance$33$235$545$1,103$2,481$4,397
Repairs$0$0$0$0$913$913
Taxes & Fees$2,597$46$46$46$46$2,781
Financing$2,100$1,669$1,222$755$270$6,016
Depreciation$13,699$5,129$4,190$4,701$4,106$31,825
Fuel$2,573$2,651$2,730$2,812$2,896$13,662
True Cost to Own®$21,897$10,656$9,692$10,409$11,739$64,393

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2023 G80 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Advertisement
Build Your G80
At a Glance:
  • 13 Colors
  • 2 Trims
  • 3 Packages
  • $48,250starting MSRP
BUILD & PRICEGenesis.com
*Optional features shown.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Genesis G80 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2023 Genesis G80 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates