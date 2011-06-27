Skip to main content
2022 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.1/501.8 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower375 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque391 lb-ft @ 1,300 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,070 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Features Not Included +-$200
3.5T AWD Sport Prestige +$6,300
Option Code 01yes
Winter Weather Package +$335
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
1050 watts stereo outputyes
21 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Reversible Cargo Tray +$150
First Aid Kit +$45
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$85
Illuminated Door Scuff Plates +$395
Rear Bumper Applique +$85
Mud Guards +$140
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,497 lbs.
EPA interior volume116.9 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,567 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.7 in.
Length196.7 in.
Maximum payload1,070 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.8 in.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Wheel base118.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Siberian Ice
  • Verbier White
  • Makalu Gray
  • Savile Silver
  • Uyuni White
  • Vik Black
  • Tasman Blue
  • Alta White
  • Makalu Gray
  • Cavendish Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Beige, leather
  • Black/Red, leather
  • Black/Black w/Red Stitch, leather
  • Black/Black w/Gray Stitch, leather
  • Black/Red, premium leather
  • Gray/Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Black w/Red Stitch, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P275/40R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
