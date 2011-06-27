  1. Home
2022 Genesis G80 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Genesis G80

2.5T

2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or a Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    11/01/2021

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or a Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    11/01/2021

    First Responder for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    11/01/2021

    First Responder for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/08/2021
    End
    11/01/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Genesis Finance

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%6010/22/202111/01/2021
    1.9%4810/22/202111/01/2021
    1.9%3610/22/202111/01/2021
    1.9%2410/22/202111/01/2021
    2.5%7210/22/202111/01/2021
All 2022 Genesis G80 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
3.5T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
