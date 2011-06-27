2022 Genesis G80 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
2.5T2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 11/01/2021
- $500 Military for Lease - Expires 11/01/2021
- $500 First Responder for Lease - Expires 11/01/2021
- $500 First Responder for Retail - Expires 11/01/2021
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or a Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/08/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Retired, or a Veteran of the U.S. Military may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/08/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
First Responder for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/08/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
First Responder for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
All First Responders (Police Officers, Sheriffs/Sheriff Deputies, Correctional Officers, State Troopers and Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters (paid or volunteer), EMT/Paramedics and 911 Dispatchers) serving their communities in eligible job roles may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of employment required, see retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Non-transferable to family members or other occupants of household.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/08/2021
- End
- 11/01/2021
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 11/01/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Genesis Finance
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 60 10/22/2021 11/01/2021 1.9% 48 10/22/2021 11/01/2021 1.9% 36 10/22/2021 11/01/2021 1.9% 24 10/22/2021 11/01/2021 2.5% 72 10/22/2021 11/01/2021
