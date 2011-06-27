2020 Genesis G80 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
G80 Sedan
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,903*
Total Cash Price
$47,524
5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,267*
Total Cash Price
$60,355
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,267*
Total Cash Price
$60,355
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,593*
Total Cash Price
$52,276
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,179*
Total Cash Price
$49,425
5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,233*
Total Cash Price
$67,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 G80 Sedan 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$926
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$44
|$247
|$569
|$1,130
|$3,626
|$5,616
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$770
|$770
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,947
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,131
|Financing
|$2,556
|$2,055
|$1,522
|$952
|$344
|$7,429
|Depreciation
|$13,047
|$4,268
|$3,485
|$3,907
|$3,414
|$28,121
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,003
|$9,101
|$8,187
|$8,681
|$10,931
|$56,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 G80 Sedan 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,176
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$6,095
|Maintenance
|$56
|$314
|$723
|$1,435
|$4,605
|$7,132
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$978
|$978
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,473
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,706
|Financing
|$3,246
|$2,610
|$1,933
|$1,209
|$437
|$9,435
|Depreciation
|$16,570
|$5,420
|$4,426
|$4,962
|$4,336
|$35,714
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,404
|$11,558
|$10,397
|$11,025
|$13,882
|$72,267
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 G80 Sedan 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,176
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$6,095
|Maintenance
|$56
|$314
|$723
|$1,435
|$4,605
|$7,132
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$978
|$978
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,473
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,706
|Financing
|$3,246
|$2,610
|$1,933
|$1,209
|$437
|$9,435
|Depreciation
|$16,570
|$5,420
|$4,426
|$4,962
|$4,336
|$35,714
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,404
|$11,558
|$10,397
|$11,025
|$13,882
|$72,267
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 G80 Sedan 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$1,091
|$1,130
|$5,279
|Maintenance
|$48
|$272
|$626
|$1,243
|$3,989
|$6,178
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$847
|$847
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,142
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,344
|Financing
|$2,812
|$2,261
|$1,674
|$1,047
|$378
|$8,172
|Depreciation
|$14,352
|$4,695
|$3,834
|$4,298
|$3,755
|$30,933
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,003
|$10,011
|$9,006
|$9,549
|$12,024
|$62,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 G80 Sedan 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$963
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,068
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$46
|$257
|$592
|$1,175
|$3,771
|$5,841
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$801
|$801
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,025
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,216
|Financing
|$2,658
|$2,137
|$1,583
|$990
|$358
|$7,726
|Depreciation
|$13,569
|$4,439
|$3,624
|$4,063
|$3,551
|$29,246
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,803
|$9,465
|$8,514
|$9,028
|$11,368
|$59,179
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 G80 Sedan 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,262
|$1,306
|$1,352
|$1,399
|$1,448
|$6,767
|Maintenance
|$62
|$348
|$802
|$1,593
|$5,113
|$7,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,086
|$1,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,745
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,005
|Financing
|$3,604
|$2,898
|$2,146
|$1,342
|$485
|$10,475
|Depreciation
|$18,396
|$6,018
|$4,914
|$5,509
|$4,814
|$39,651
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,204
|$12,832
|$11,544
|$12,240
|$15,413
|$80,233
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 G80
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Genesis G80 in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Genesis G80 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX