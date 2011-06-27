2020 Genesis G80 Consumer Reviews
My 3rd consecutive Genesis
My 2020 G80 was a no brainer for me when my 2018 G80 lease was up. I started my love of the Genesis in 2012 with the prior generation, when it was under the Hyundai nameplate. In 2015 I leased the current generation Genesis (still under Hyundai nameplate). 2018 marked my 1st under its own division. I say the G80 is a no brainer simply because there isn't any other vehicle within its price category that gives you as much as three G80 does. I've always had the 3.8 V6 and never once thought I needed more power. I enjoy the ultra quiet cabin as well as the exceptional seat comfort. The 3 years of Genesis valet is icing on the cake, never having to return to the dealer (for any reason) the valet service is simple thru the Genesis app on my smart phone. My car is picked up at my place of employment, a loaner dropped off and then returned when service is completed (nicely detailed, I might add). I always choose one convenience option package up from the base model, which gives me anything from smart cruise to lane departure to 3d view cameras to aid in parking, also included is heated seats front and back as well as air conditioned front seats. The Upgraded Lexicon sound system is among the best I've experienced in a vehicle. My combined MPG (mostly city than highway) is always around 21 mpg. I really hoped the GV80 suv was available when my lease was up but I'll look forward to that in the next 30 months while I enjoy my 4 Genesis vehicle.
2020 G80 5.0 V8
I just took delivery of a 2020 G80 5.0 Ultimate model. Last year for the G80 V8. This car is impressive in so many ways. It may not quite match the German V8 cars for power, but for $20,000 less it is very impressive nonetheless. I think 420 HP is plenty for me. In addition, Genesis is rated higher than the German brands for reliability. If you don't need the perceived "snob appeal" of a German car, the Genesis is the smart buyer's choice. Great warranty, 5 years maintenance and concierge service seal the deal.
New but promising
Stylish and comfortable. Ride a bit stiff but getting use to it. Features galore.
