2019 Genesis G80 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
G80 Sedan
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,116*
Total Cash Price
$59,543
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,116*
Total Cash Price
$59,543
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,572*
Total Cash Price
$46,884
5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,329*
Total Cash Price
$51,572
5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,875*
Total Cash Price
$48,759
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,177*
Total Cash Price
$66,106
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 G80 Sedan 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,176
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$6,095
|Maintenance
|$56
|$314
|$723
|$1,435
|$4,605
|$7,132
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$978
|$978
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,441
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,675
|Financing
|$3,202
|$2,576
|$1,906
|$1,193
|$432
|$9,308
|Depreciation
|$18,354
|$5,328
|$4,355
|$4,881
|$4,263
|$37,181
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,026
|$11,342
|$10,208
|$10,833
|$13,707
|$73,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 G80 Sedan 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,176
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$6,095
|Maintenance
|$56
|$314
|$723
|$1,435
|$4,605
|$7,132
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$978
|$978
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,441
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,675
|Financing
|$3,202
|$2,576
|$1,906
|$1,193
|$432
|$9,308
|Depreciation
|$18,354
|$5,328
|$4,355
|$4,881
|$4,263
|$37,181
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,026
|$11,342
|$10,208
|$10,833
|$13,707
|$73,116
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 G80 Sedan 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$926
|$959
|$992
|$1,027
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$44
|$247
|$569
|$1,130
|$3,626
|$5,616
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$770
|$770
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,922
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,106
|Financing
|$2,521
|$2,028
|$1,501
|$939
|$340
|$7,329
|Depreciation
|$14,452
|$4,195
|$3,429
|$3,843
|$3,357
|$29,276
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,280
|$8,931
|$8,038
|$8,530
|$10,793
|$57,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 G80 Sedan 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$1,091
|$1,130
|$5,279
|Maintenance
|$48
|$272
|$626
|$1,243
|$3,989
|$6,178
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$847
|$847
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,114
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,317
|Financing
|$2,773
|$2,231
|$1,651
|$1,033
|$374
|$8,062
|Depreciation
|$15,897
|$4,615
|$3,772
|$4,227
|$3,693
|$32,204
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,408
|$9,824
|$8,842
|$9,383
|$11,872
|$63,329
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 G80 Sedan 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$963
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,068
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$46
|$257
|$592
|$1,175
|$3,771
|$5,841
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$801
|$801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,999
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,190
|Financing
|$2,622
|$2,109
|$1,561
|$977
|$354
|$7,622
|Depreciation
|$15,030
|$4,363
|$3,566
|$3,997
|$3,491
|$30,447
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,131
|$9,288
|$8,360
|$8,871
|$11,225
|$59,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 G80 Sedan 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,262
|$1,306
|$1,352
|$1,399
|$1,448
|$6,767
|Maintenance
|$62
|$348
|$802
|$1,593
|$5,113
|$7,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,086
|$1,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,710
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,969
|Financing
|$3,555
|$2,859
|$2,116
|$1,324
|$479
|$10,334
|Depreciation
|$20,377
|$5,915
|$4,835
|$5,419
|$4,733
|$41,279
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,005
|$12,593
|$11,334
|$12,027
|$15,218
|$81,177
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Genesis G80 in Virginia is:not available
