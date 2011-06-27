  1. Home
Used 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2018 G80
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,750
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,750
Torque376 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,750
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,750
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,750
17 total speakersyes
528 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
36 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,750
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,750
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,750
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,750
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,750
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,750
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,750
Maximum cargo capacity15.3 cu.ft.
Length196.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base118.5 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,750
Exterior Colors
  • Polar Ice
  • Siberian Ice
  • Caspian Black
  • Sevilla Red
  • Casablanca White
  • Havana Red
  • Himalayan Gray
  • Victoria Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,750
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
P275/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,750
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
