Used 2018 Genesis G80 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
G80 Sedan
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,878*
Total Cash Price
$32,736
5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,535*
Total Cash Price
$41,575
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,535*
Total Cash Price
$41,575
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,566*
Total Cash Price
$36,010
3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,753*
Total Cash Price
$34,045
5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,098*
Total Cash Price
$46,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 G80 Sedan 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$400
|$557
|$2,150
|$2,446
|$1,230
|$6,783
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$842
|$432
|$528
|$1,802
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,754
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,938
|Financing
|$1,761
|$1,415
|$1,048
|$656
|$237
|$5,117
|Depreciation
|$6,522
|$3,429
|$3,018
|$2,675
|$2,400
|$18,044
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,922
|$8,007
|$9,741
|$8,970
|$7,238
|$46,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 G80 Sedan 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,035
|Maintenance
|$508
|$707
|$2,731
|$3,106
|$1,562
|$8,614
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,069
|$549
|$671
|$2,289
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,228
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,461
|Financing
|$2,236
|$1,797
|$1,331
|$833
|$301
|$6,499
|Depreciation
|$8,283
|$4,355
|$3,833
|$3,397
|$3,048
|$22,916
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,411
|$10,169
|$12,371
|$11,392
|$9,192
|$59,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 G80 Sedan 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,035
|Maintenance
|$508
|$707
|$2,731
|$3,106
|$1,562
|$8,614
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,069
|$549
|$671
|$2,289
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,228
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,461
|Financing
|$2,236
|$1,797
|$1,331
|$833
|$301
|$6,499
|Depreciation
|$8,283
|$4,355
|$3,833
|$3,397
|$3,048
|$22,916
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,411
|$10,169
|$12,371
|$11,392
|$9,192
|$59,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 G80 Sedan 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$5,227
|Maintenance
|$440
|$613
|$2,365
|$2,691
|$1,353
|$7,461
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$926
|$475
|$581
|$1,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,929
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,132
|Financing
|$1,937
|$1,557
|$1,153
|$722
|$261
|$5,629
|Depreciation
|$7,174
|$3,772
|$3,320
|$2,943
|$2,640
|$19,848
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,214
|$8,808
|$10,715
|$9,867
|$7,962
|$51,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 G80 Sedan 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$4,942
|Maintenance
|$416
|$579
|$2,236
|$2,544
|$1,279
|$7,054
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$876
|$449
|$549
|$1,874
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,824
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,016
|Financing
|$1,831
|$1,472
|$1,090
|$682
|$246
|$5,322
|Depreciation
|$6,783
|$3,566
|$3,139
|$2,782
|$2,496
|$18,766
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,439
|$8,327
|$10,131
|$9,329
|$7,528
|$48,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 G80 Sedan 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$6,700
|Maintenance
|$564
|$785
|$3,032
|$3,449
|$1,734
|$9,564
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,187
|$609
|$744
|$2,541
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,473
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,733
|Financing
|$2,483
|$1,995
|$1,478
|$925
|$334
|$7,215
|Depreciation
|$9,196
|$4,835
|$4,255
|$3,772
|$3,384
|$25,442
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,220
|$11,290
|$13,735
|$12,648
|$10,206
|$66,098
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Genesis G80 in Virginia is:not available
