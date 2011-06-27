  1. Home
Used 2017 Genesis G80 3.8 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.4/568.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque293 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower311 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
3.8 Ultimate Packageyes
3.8 Premium Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
36 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity15.3 cu.ft.
Length196.5 in.
Curb weight4290 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.5 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sevilla Red
  • Patagonia Blue
  • Himalayan Gray
  • Santiago Silver
  • Ibiza Blue
  • Manhattan Brown
  • Parisian Gray
  • Casablanca White
  • Pamplona Red
  • Empire State Gray
  • Caspian Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
