Used 2017 Genesis G80 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
G80 Sedan
3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,137*
Total Cash Price
$35,336
3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,415*
Total Cash Price
$27,824
5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,137*
Total Cash Price
$35,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 G80 Sedan 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,035
|Maintenance
|$699
|$2,503
|$3,043
|$1,113
|$2,069
|$9,426
|Repairs
|$0
|$907
|$465
|$570
|$702
|$2,644
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,904
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,137
|Financing
|$1,900
|$1,529
|$1,132
|$707
|$255
|$5,523
|Depreciation
|$7,322
|$3,661
|$3,222
|$2,855
|$2,563
|$19,623
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,797
|$11,721
|$11,074
|$8,552
|$8,993
|$55,137
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 G80 Sedan 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,035
|Maintenance
|$699
|$2,503
|$3,043
|$1,113
|$2,069
|$9,426
|Repairs
|$0
|$907
|$465
|$570
|$702
|$2,644
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,904
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,137
|Financing
|$1,900
|$1,529
|$1,132
|$707
|$255
|$5,523
|Depreciation
|$7,322
|$3,661
|$3,222
|$2,855
|$2,563
|$19,623
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,797
|$11,721
|$11,074
|$8,552
|$8,993
|$55,137
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Genesis G80 in Virginia is:not available
