2020 Genesis G70 2.0T Features & Specs

More about the 2020 G70
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/474.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Code 01yes
2.0T Eliteyes
2.0T Sportyes
2.0T Prestigeyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Door Scuff Platesyes
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Mud Guardsyes
Measurements
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight3516 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume104.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Siberian Ice
  • Havana Red
  • Mallorca Blue
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Himalayan Gray
  • Black Forest Green
  • Uyuni White
  • Savile Silver
  • Vik Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Gray, leather
  • Black/Gray, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black w/Gray Stitch, premium leather
  • Black/Gray, leatherette
  • Black w/Red Stitch, premium leather
  • Brown, leather
  • Brown, leatherette
  • Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
