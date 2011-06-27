  1. Home
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Dynamic Features & Specs

More about the 2019 G70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,250
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.6/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,250
Torque376 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,250
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,250
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,250
AM/FM stereoyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
660 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,250
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,250
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,250
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,250
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,250
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room36.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,250
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,250
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,250
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight3774 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume104.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,250
Exterior Colors
  • Havana Red
Interior Colors
  • Red Stitch, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,250
P255/35R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,250
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
