How Do Oil Prices Work?

Photo: Olga Rolenko | Getty Images

Wondering why gasoline and diesel prices jump around so much is a national pastime, and the answer starts with how oil prices work. It's a complex process that starts long before the fuels reach the pumps. Catastrophic events such as war, natural disaster and even political posturing can have a pretty immediate impact.

Crude oil prices are the biggest factor in gasoline and diesel prices. Understanding how crude is priced won't take the sting out of your next fill-up, but it can help you understand why it hurts.

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What controls oil prices?

Benchmark crudes define the market

OPEC's role

Quality counts

Refineries and shipping matter, too

Bottlenecks

What's in a barrel of crude?

It's more than the cost of oil

Seasonal and regional factors

Putting it all together

What controls oil prices?

No one individual sits in an air-conditioned office and decides the day's global oil price. There are hundreds of different streams of crude oil worldwide and scores of prices that change constantly. But the financial world decided long ago to use several as global benchmarks. Most oil is then priced at a premium or discount relative to the appropriate benchmark.

The overriding factor in oil pricing is the same as with most commodities — supply and demand. But that's affected by multiple factors.

For oil, they include:

The ease, or difficulty, of extracting crude oil from the earth

Differences in the quality of the crude

The cost of transporting it

The needs and capabilities of refineries

Industry and consumer demand for refined products — mainly fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks

Market perceptions of how political and industry actions might impact oil supplies

All this is fed into the worldwide futures market where traders buy and sell contracts based on their best guesses as to future prices. Those futures — the prices cited in daily news reports — change constantly as traders react to real-time information affecting supply and demand.

Benchmark crudes define the market

In the oil pricing game, futures prices for three "benchmark" crudes dominate global pricing:

Brent — the primary global benchmark, based on crude oil from the North Sea fields and largely shipped by sea.

West Texas Intermediate, or WTI — the U.S. benchmark based on crude oil from the Permian Basin in Texas and Oklahoma and moved by pipeline and tanker ships.

Dubai/Oman — the benchmark for Middle Eastern crude, much of which is shipped to Asian refiners through the Strait of Hormuz.

Most news reports about the cost of oil and gasoline reference that day's Brent price. But there are dozens of other prices daily, depending on the source, quality and destination of the crude.

A recent daily pricing summary that included 30 separate U.S. crude prices showed 19 global benchmarks ranging from just under $76 to just over $157 per barrel. The three major benchmark prices were, as they usually are, in the middle of the pack.

So, on a day the national news broadcasts shout that oil hit $100 a barrel, actual transactions can vary widely.

OPEC's role

There's no benchmark price for oil from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries — OPEC. But the cartel nonetheless exerts enormous influence over global oil prices.

The 11-member group (it was 12 before the United Arab Emirates dropped out) of oil-producing nations, mostly Middle Eastern and African but including Venezuela, coordinates oil production to keep supplies and price as stable as possible. Collectively, the OPEC countries produce close to 36% of the world's daily supply of crude and hold almost 80% of all proven reserves.

When OPEC increases output, global oil prices generally fall; when it cuts production, prices rise.

The cartel's global influence grew in 2016 with the formation of OPEC+, which includes 10 other oil-producing nations, most notably Russia. The 21 producing countries control a significant share of the world's oil supply, giving them lots of leverage over pricing.

Quality counts

Crude oil isn't uniform, and its characteristics affect price. Two factors matter most: sulfur content and density.

Low-sulfur crude — less than 0.5% sulfur — is called "sweet." High-sulfur crude is "sour." Sour crudes require more complex and costly refining methods than sweets.

Density — the thickness and viscosity of a specific crude — is important because it affects the kinds of products that can be refined from it. Light crude is best for gasoline, jet fuel and other high-value products, while heavy crude is best suited for fuel oil, asphalt and lubricating oils.

Light-sweet crude typically fetches the highest prices, heavy-sour crude the lowest.

Among the major benchmarks, WTI and Brent are light-sweet crudes while Dubai/Oman is medium-to-heavy sour.

Refineries and shipping matter, too

Refineries are designed for specific types of oil. One that's built to process light-sweet can't easily process heavy-sour, and vice versa. Substituting one type of oil for another is difficult and expensive.

The mismatch is pronounced in the U.S., where many refineries, particularly in California, along the Gulf Coast and in the Midwest, were built decades ago to handle sour crudes. But the onset of fracking — hydraulic fracturing of oil shale — unlocked massive supplies of light-sweet crude in the early 2000s, especially in Texas and North Dakota.

The U.S. is now one of the world's largest producers of light-sweet crude. Yet more than 60% of its refineries remain optimized for heavy-sour. As a result, the U.S. exports a lot of light-sweet crude and imports heavier, high-sulfur crude that requires more expensive refining processes. The result is higher market prices for gasoline, diesel fuel and other domestically refined products.

Transportation adds another layer of complexity. Moving oil from the well to the refinery is costly. Pipelines generally are cheapest for transporting crude over land, while ocean shipping is most economical for long distances.

Oil from Mexico's Maya field slated for delivery to U.S. West Coast refineries, for example, can be 40% cheaper than the same oil slated for delivery to Asian refineries.

Transporting oil by any method can and often is subject to disruption in the event of conflicts or natural disasters that close shipping lanes or damage pipelines.

Bottlenecks

One oil pricing factor that has repeatedly affected consumers worldwide over the past 50 years is disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East.

About 20% of the world's daily oil supply — 15 million to 20 million barrels — passes through the strait in typical times. That includes almost 80% of the oil intended for Asian refineries.

Any disruption, whether from conflict, political instability or natural disaster, can send global oil prices soaring.

Other potential major bottlenecks include:

The Suez and Panama canals

The Turkish Straits, connecting the Black Sea and the Mediterranean

The Strait of Malacca, connecting the Indian and Pacific oceans

The Danish Straits, connecting the Baltic Sea to European markets

The various Gulf of Mexico offshore pipelines

The Colonial Pipeline — the largest in the U.S. — that runs from Houston, Texas, through the southeastern states and into the New York Harbor area

What's in a barrel of crude?

Although very little of it ever sees an actual barrel, crude oil is still price by the 42-gallon barrel. The refining process pulls out numerous products. Refining also can expand that 42-gallon volume slightly because heavy molecules are broken into lighter ones that expand during the process.

In the U.S., a typical barrel yields:

Around 20 gallons of gasoline

Roughly 12 gallons of diesel and heating oil (more diesel in the summer months, more heating oil in the winter)

About 4 gallons of jet fuel

6 or more gallons of other products, including asphalt, lubricants and petrochemical feedstocks such as naphtha, ethane and propane

In Europe, where diesel engines are more common than in the U.S., the ratio of gasoline and oil is often reversed.

In Asia, refineries get about 60% diesel and gasoline — the percentages of each vary by each nation's needs — and 3-4 gallons of jet fuel. Petrochemical feedstocks and thick, viscous bunker oil for ships and industrial boilers account for most of the rest.

It's more than the cost of oil

Gasoline and diesel are refined from crude, so crude oil prices have a lot to do with the price of fuels. But our fuel prices don't move in lockstep with oil.

That's because several other factors impact what you pay at the pump. The U.S. Energy Information Agency said that the price of crude accounted for only 51% of the price of gasoline at the beginning of 2026. Refining costs made up 11%, marketing and distribution accounted for 20%, and taxes for 18%.

For diesel, the proportions were oil prices at 41%, refining at 18%, distribution and marketing at 24%, and taxes at 17%.

It is because of those other costs that gas and diesel prices don't track oil prices immediately and aren't directly proportional.

There's also a timing lag. Gas stations don't refill their storage tanks daily, so retail prices often reflect the cost of fuel purchased days or weeks earlier. When crude prices rise, stations may not adjust prices until they receive more expensive replacement fuel.

Seasonal and regional factors

Refining costs fluctuate with the seasons. Winter blends of gasoline are usually less expensive to produce than summer blends, which are formulated to reduce evaporation and smog.

Special blends, such as those required by California to meet its air quality standards, can be more expensive still.

Refinery outages also can create spot shortages that affect gas and diesel prices on a regional basis.

Putting It all together

When your fuel bill becomes a big concern because of rising prices, consider:

Crude oil prices are the largest factor in the price of gasoline and diesel.

Not all crude is priced the same; costs can and do vary regionally.

Refining and distribution contribute to the cost of oil, and thus to the cost of fuels.

What you pay at the pump is likely rooted in events that began weeks or months earlier in a global market — or was triggered at home by an event such as a fuel tax increase.

And, yes, it isn't your imagination. Gas and diesel do fall at a much slower pace than they rise.

That's because delaying a retail fuel price decrease when crude oil prices start dropping helps energy companies recoup losses that occurred during the period of price volatility, helps avoid price wars, and, of course, helps maximize profits.

Contemplating the main causes of pain at the pump won't make your next fill-up any cheaper, but it could at least help lower your blood pressure.