Used 2003 Ford Windstar Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Windstar
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416/572 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.4 cu.ft.
Length201.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4283 lbs.
Gross weight5483 lbs.
Height66.1 in.
Maximum payload1831 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width76.6 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat/Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red/Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green/Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Parchment Gold/Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
