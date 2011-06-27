  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Windstar Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,070
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416/572 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,070
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,070
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Air conditioningyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,070
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,070
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.4 cu.ft.
Length201.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4058 lbs.
Gross weight5258 lbs.
Height66.1 in.
Maximum payload1831 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width76.6 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,070
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,070
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
