Used 2002 Ford Windstar Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|416/546 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|Torque
|240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.3 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|rear volume controls
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.9 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.9 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|Rear head room
|41.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.2 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|Front track
|64.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|136.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|201.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4283 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5483 lbs.
|Height
|66.1 in.
|Maximum payload
|1831 lbs.
|Wheel base
|120.7 in.
|Width
|76.6 in.
|Rear track
|63.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|P215/65R16 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,040
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
