  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Windstar
  4. Used 2002 Ford Windstar
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Ford Windstar SE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Windstar
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,900
See Windstar Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416/546 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,900
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,900
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,900
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Front head room39.3 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.4 cu.ft.
Length201.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4223 lbs.
Gross weight5423 lbs.
Height66.1 in.
Maximum payload1831 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width76.6 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Exterior Colors
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,900
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,900
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Windstar Inventory

Related Used 2002 Ford Windstar SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles