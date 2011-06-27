  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Windstar
  4. Used 2001 Ford Windstar
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Ford Windstar SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Windstar
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,115
See Windstar Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,115
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416/572 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,115
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,115
AM/FM stereoyes
rear volume controlsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,115
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,115
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4296 lbs.
Gross weight5496 lbs.
Height68.2 in.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Cabernet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dp Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,115
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,115
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Windstar Inventory

Related Used 2001 Ford Windstar SEL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles