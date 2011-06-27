  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Windstar Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Windstar
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416/572 mi.416/572 mi.416/572 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.26 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4900 rpm200 hp @ 4900 rpm200 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.39.3 ft.39.3 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesnoyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
cornering lightsnoyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
rear volume controlsnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Air conditioningyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningnoyesyes
adjustable pedalsnoyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
clothyesyesno
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Rear head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Length200.9 in.200.9 in.200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight4058 lbs.4223 lbs.4296 lbs.
Gross weight5258 lbs.5423 lbs.5496 lbs.
Height68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.1200 lbs.1200 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.120.7 in.120.7 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green CC Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red CC Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dp Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold CC Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Cabernet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dp Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold CC Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Cabernet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dp Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Null tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P215/70R15 tiresyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesnono
P215/65R16 tiresnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Starting MSRP
$31,115
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Windstar Inventory

