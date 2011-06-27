Used 2001 Ford Windstar Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|416/572 mi.
|416/572 mi.
|416/572 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26 gal.
|26 gal.
|26 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Torque
|240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4900 rpm
|200 hp @ 4900 rpm
|200 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.3 ft.
|39.3 ft.
|39.3 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|no
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cornering lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear volume controls
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|Front hip room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Rear head room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.2 in.
|63.2 in.
|63.2 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Length
|200.9 in.
|200.9 in.
|200.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4058 lbs.
|4223 lbs.
|4296 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5258 lbs.
|5423 lbs.
|5496 lbs.
|Height
|68.2 in.
|68.2 in.
|68.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|1200 lbs.
|1200 lbs.
|1200 lbs.
|Wheel base
|120.7 in.
|120.7 in.
|120.7 in.
|Width
|75.2 in.
|75.2 in.
|75.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Null tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P215/70R15 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|P215/65R16 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,000
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
