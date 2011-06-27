  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Windstar Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/21 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.390.0/546.0 mi.390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque186 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm186 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 5000 rpm200 hp @ 4900 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.1 in.41.1 in.40.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.8 in.60.8 in.66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.64.1 in.63.2 in.
Measurements
Height66.1 in.66.1 in.65.8 in.
Wheel base120.7 in.120.7 in.120.7 in.
Length200.9 in.200.9 in.200.9 in.
Width76.6 in.76.6 in.76.6 in.
Gross weight5540 lbs.5540 lbs.5540 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
