Used 2000 Ford Windstar Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390.0/546.0 mi.
|390.0/546.0 mi.
|390.0/546.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|186 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|186 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 5000 rpm
|150 hp @ 5000 rpm
|200 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|Front hip room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|40.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|66.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.1 in.
|64.1 in.
|63.2 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|66.1 in.
|66.1 in.
|65.8 in.
|Wheel base
|120.7 in.
|120.7 in.
|120.7 in.
|Length
|200.9 in.
|200.9 in.
|200.9 in.
|Width
|76.6 in.
|76.6 in.
|76.6 in.
|Gross weight
|5540 lbs.
|5540 lbs.
|5540 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
