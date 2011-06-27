Used 1999 Ford Windstar Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque186 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.
Measurements
Height66.1 in.
Maximum payload1831.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Length200.9 in.
Width76.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
