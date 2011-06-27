  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Windstar Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/21 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.390.0/546.0 mi.390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm186 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4900 rpm200 hp @ 4900 rpm150 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.64.1 in.64.1 in.
Measurements
Height66.1 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Maximum payload1831.0 lbs.1831.0 lbs.1831.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.120.7 in.120.7 in.
Length200.9 in.200.9 in.200.9 in.
Width76.6 in.76.6 in.76.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cabernet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Woodland Green
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
