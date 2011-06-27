Used 1998 Ford Windstar Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320.0/440.0 mi.
|320.0/460.0 mi.
|320.0/440.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|172 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.0 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|150 hp @ 5000 rpm
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|Front hip room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|144 cu.ft.
|144 cu.ft.
|144 cu.ft.
|Length
|201.2 in.
|201.2 in.
|201.2 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.7 cu.ft.
|21.7 cu.ft.
|21.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|1800.0 lbs.
|1800.0 lbs.
|1800.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|120.7 in.
|120.7 in.
|120.7 in.
|Width
|75.4 in.
|75.4 in.
|75.4 in.
