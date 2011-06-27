  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Windstar Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Windstar
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.0 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room62.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity144 cu.ft.
Length201.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.
Height68.0 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Cypress Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Amber Pearl Metallic
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Performance White
