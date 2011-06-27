  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Windstar Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Windstar
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181817
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.300.0/460.0 mi.300.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181817
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.8 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm147 hp @ 5000 rpm200 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity144 cu.ft.144 cu.ft.144 cu.ft.
Length201.2 in.201.2 in.201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.no2000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.7 cu.ft.21.7 cu.ft.21.7 cu.ft.
Height68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.1800.0 lbs.1800.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.120.7 in.120.7 in.
Width74.3 in.74.3 in.74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Performance White
  • Bright Amber Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Medium Cypress Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Medium Cypress Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Amber Pearl Metallic
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Performance White
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Amber Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Thistle
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue
  • Performance White
  • Medium Cypress Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
