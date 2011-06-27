Estimated values
1997 Ford Windstar LX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$789
|$1,464
|$1,801
|Clean
|$719
|$1,334
|$1,648
|Average
|$579
|$1,074
|$1,342
|Rough
|$438
|$814
|$1,035
Estimated values
1997 Ford Windstar GL 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,196
|$1,478
|Clean
|$573
|$1,090
|$1,353
|Average
|$462
|$877
|$1,101
|Rough
|$350
|$665
|$850
Estimated values
1997 Ford Windstar 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$571
|$1,141
|$1,427
|Clean
|$521
|$1,040
|$1,306
|Average
|$419
|$837
|$1,063
|Rough
|$318
|$635
|$821