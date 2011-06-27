Used 1995 Ford Windstar Minivan Consumer Reviews

Great so far no issues Enrique Jr , 05/07/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Well lets see I have had this van for over a year now and other then the minor stuff that my cousin damaged i would say this van is great everyone complains about electrical I am a chevy man and this is the only ford I like so far and its going on a road trip from Florida to New York and back needs new paint but previous owner used it for delivery he did the heads on it I did work for the van but only thing is its a pain to do any thing to the speed sensor and the plugs to do them take off the wiper shroud trust me its easy that way also killer is shifts hard into 1st gotta figure it out but does not slip well past 280000 miles but speedo is broken sad for the others who complain. Report Abuse

2 Windstars - Over 100k Miles each! lovewindstars , 08/26/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We purchased a 1995 Windstar from a private party in 2002 from a soldier's wife on Ft. Carson. I have to say this car has been a REMARKABLE dream to own. We have had ZERO major repairs and have been incredibly impressed with this Windstar. We have had one tune up, one alignment, new tires twice, one serpentine belt replaced, and new brake pads a couple of times. and 100% Mobil1 synthetic oil changes. It runs quiet, stays straight, and never fails to start and run well. We keep wanting to trade it in, but it's almost become a challenge to keep this one going to see JUST HOW MANY MILES we can put on it with the original transmission and engine!

The WIndstar glhouk , 04/02/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned my Windstar for about six years. It has proved to be a very good vehicle. Its ride is very comfortable and it is very quiet inside. It has most all the options I need and want and is very versitile. It has great cargo room when seats are removed. I have automatic lights and mirror which I appreciate and the electronic dash has all the information I want. I have driven many newer vans and still have not found one the equal of mine.

What can I say? Sunbelt , 05/07/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful If you could replace the mechanicals you would have an outstanding minivan. It's big, and handles better than any other its size. We've had it on several long trips, and it was quite comfortable. But we've paid for it! Second transmission baulky--we'll stick it out til it goes entirely, thank you. We nursed the engine 110000 miles before the head gasket went. That was a mistake! The brakes are headed for their fifth repair. On the other hand, it never left us stranded--always struggled home. I would estimate this car cost Ford almost as much consumer loyalty as their 'suicide SUV.'