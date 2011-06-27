  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Windstar Cargo Minivan Consumer Reviews

Keep on truckin'

Happy as a Lark, 05/07/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I wasn't sure about a used Ford Minivan, but I was very pleased. I did need to but a rebuilt trans at 97,000 miles( being the 2nd owner )and a $400. tune-up is nuts, but the van drove like a champ. 3.8 is a good engine. The tranny was crap but the cargo van is the BOMB... Too bad some lady in AZ. decided to smash her car into mine and the Ins. Co. is calling it a total. Because the frame is a unibody and will cost too much $$$$$ to fix.... properly anyway. Can never quit get it right once it's bent.... So I'm looking for another van on this site and am really finding alot of helpful tips and correct pricing t.m.v. (especially in THIS economy) It's going to make my day easier tomorrow!!!.

