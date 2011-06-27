  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Windstar Cargo
  4. Used 1999 Ford Windstar Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Ford Windstar Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Windstar Cargo
Overview
See Windstar Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque186 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Measurements
Height68.0 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Length200.9 in.
Width76.6 in.
See Windstar Cargo Inventory

Related Used 1999 Ford Windstar Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles