Used 1998 Ford Windstar Cargo Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque172 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Measurements
Height68.0 in.
Maximum payload1750.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Length201.2 in.
Width75.4 in.
