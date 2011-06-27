  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Windstar Cargo
  4. Used 1997 Ford Windstar Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Ford Windstar Cargo Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Windstar Cargo
Overview
See Windstar Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Measurements
Height68.0 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Length201.2 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Light Denim Blue
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Performance White
  • Bright Amber Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cypress Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Gold Frost Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
See Windstar Cargo Inventory

Related Used 1997 Ford Windstar Cargo Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles