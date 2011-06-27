Used 1995 Ford Windstar Cargo Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.0 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room62.9 in.
Measurements
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3800 lbs.
Height67.9 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Performance White
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
