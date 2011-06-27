Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|12
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|56.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front, rear, third and fourth row head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Auxillary Heater Prep Package
|yes
|Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package w/o Rear Controls
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Package
|yes
|Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|DRW Alloy Forged Wheel Package
|yes
|Builder's Prep Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|8 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Pewter Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
|yes
|Charcoal Leather Seats
|yes
|Front and Rear Vinyl Floor Covering
|yes
|Ford Telematics Powered By Telogis
|yes
|Modified Vehicle Wiring System
|yes
|15-Passenger Seating Configuration
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD Player, HD and SiriusXM Radio
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC
|yes
|Charcoal Cloth Seats
|yes
|Auxiliary Fuse Box
|yes
|Partial Center Console Delete (Fleet)
|yes
|Charcoal Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
|yes
|VP- Keyless Entry Keypad
|yes
|VP - Front All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Trailer Brake Controller
|yes
|12V to 110V Power Inverter
|yes
|Pewter Cloth Seats
|yes
|Keys
|2 additional w/key fobs
|Charcoal Cloth Bucket Seats
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC, HD and SiriusXM Radio
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and Navigation
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Front head room
|51.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|67.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|67.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Rear head room
|55.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|69.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|71.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Rear Window Defogger
|yes
|Easy To Clean Styled Aluminum Wheels w/Locking Lug Nuts
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Long-Arm Power Mirrors
|yes
|Extended Length Running Boards
|yes
|Windows-All-Around w/2nd-Row Driver-and-Passenger-Side Flip-Open Glass
|yes
|Long-Arm Power Heated Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|yes
|Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisions
|yes
|Front Wheel Arch Moldings
|yes
|Power Running Board
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|Privacy Glass
|yes
|Short-Arm Power Heated Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Maximum cargo capacity
|336.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|235.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4500 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9000 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|93.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|99.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|2800 lbs.
|Wheel base
|147.6 in.
|Width
|81.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|235/65R16 tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,645
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
