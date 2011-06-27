  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XL High Roof Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Transit Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating15
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle56.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,950
front, rear, third, fourth and fifth row head airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Auxillary Heater Prep Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package w/o Rear Controlsyes
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
16" White Dual Rear Wheel Package (Fleet)yes
Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
DRW Alloy Forged Wheel Packageyes
Builder's Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,950
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,950
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,950
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack and Bluetoothyes
Pewter Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
Modified Vehicle Wiring Systemyes
Full-Length Floor Covering Carpetyes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Front Throw-In Matyes
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC, HD and SiriusXM Radioyes
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
Ford Telematics Powered By Telogisyes
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNCyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD Player, HD and SiriusXM Radioyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
Partial Center Console Delete (Fleet)yes
Cruise Control w/Message Centeryes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Pewter Vinyl Seatsyes
VP - Front All Weather Floor Matsyes
12V to 110V Power Inverteryes
Pewter Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Keys2 additional w/key fobs
AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD Playeryes
Charcoal Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,950
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Front head room56.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Rear head room65.1 in.
Rear hip Room69.5 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room71.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Windows-All-Around, Fixedyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Long-Arm Power Mirrorsyes
Windows-All-Around w/2nd-Row Driver-and-Passenger-Side Flip-Open Glass and 4th-Row Flip-Open Glassyes
Extended Length Running Boardsyes
Windows-All-Around w/2nd-Row Driver-and-Passenger-Side Flip-Open Glassyes
Stainless Steel Wheel Linersyes
Long-Arm Power Heated Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
Front Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Power Running Boardyes
Running Boardsyes
Privacy Glassyes
AutoLamp w/Rain-Sensing Wipersyes
Short-Arm Power Heated Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Maximum cargo capacity461.9 cu.ft.
Length263.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Gross weight10360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place100.5 cu.ft.
Height107.7 in.
Maximum payload3480 lbs.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Oxford White
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Race Red
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Pewter, vinyl
  • Pewter, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,950
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
195/75R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
