2018 Ford Transit Wagon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Transit Wagon Van
150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,782*
Total Cash Price
$32,303
350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,143*
Total Cash Price
$41,025
150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,143*
Total Cash Price
$41,025
350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,360*
Total Cash Price
$35,533
150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,613*
Total Cash Price
$33,595
350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,553*
Total Cash Price
$45,547
350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,300*
Total Cash Price
$47,485
350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,468*
Total Cash Price
$46,193
350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,360*
Total Cash Price
$35,533
350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,348*
Total Cash Price
$43,286
350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,276*
Total Cash Price
$36,179
150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,854*
Total Cash Price
$39,410
150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,228*
Total Cash Price
$40,379
350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,938*
Total Cash Price
$38,764
350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,071*
Total Cash Price
$33,918
150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,637*
Total Cash Price
$44,901
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$838
|$868
|$898
|$929
|$4,343
|Maintenance
|$303
|$803
|$393
|$1,169
|$1,821
|$4,489
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$307
|$448
|$884
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,341
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,525
|Financing
|$1,737
|$1,397
|$1,035
|$647
|$234
|$5,050
|Depreciation
|$10,255
|$2,112
|$1,999
|$2,345
|$2,222
|$18,933
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,435
|$7,244
|$6,580
|$7,585
|$7,938
|$45,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,064
|$1,102
|$1,140
|$1,180
|$5,516
|Maintenance
|$385
|$1,020
|$499
|$1,485
|$2,313
|$5,701
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$569
|$1,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,703
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,937
|Financing
|$2,206
|$1,774
|$1,314
|$822
|$297
|$6,414
|Depreciation
|$13,024
|$2,682
|$2,539
|$2,978
|$2,822
|$24,045
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,872
|$9,200
|$8,357
|$9,633
|$10,081
|$58,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,064
|$1,102
|$1,140
|$1,180
|$5,516
|Maintenance
|$385
|$1,020
|$499
|$1,485
|$2,313
|$5,701
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$569
|$1,123
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,703
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,937
|Financing
|$2,206
|$1,774
|$1,314
|$822
|$297
|$6,414
|Depreciation
|$13,024
|$2,682
|$2,539
|$2,978
|$2,822
|$24,045
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,872
|$9,200
|$8,357
|$9,633
|$10,081
|$58,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$891
|$922
|$955
|$988
|$1,022
|$4,777
|Maintenance
|$333
|$883
|$432
|$1,286
|$2,003
|$4,938
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$338
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,475
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,678
|Financing
|$1,911
|$1,537
|$1,139
|$712
|$257
|$5,555
|Depreciation
|$11,281
|$2,323
|$2,199
|$2,580
|$2,444
|$20,826
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,079
|$7,968
|$7,238
|$8,344
|$8,732
|$50,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$872
|$903
|$934
|$966
|$4,517
|Maintenance
|$315
|$835
|$409
|$1,216
|$1,894
|$4,669
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$134
|$319
|$466
|$919
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,395
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,806
|$1,453
|$1,076
|$673
|$243
|$5,252
|Depreciation
|$10,665
|$2,196
|$2,079
|$2,439
|$2,311
|$19,690
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,092
|$7,534
|$6,843
|$7,888
|$8,256
|$47,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$1,224
|$1,266
|$1,310
|$6,124
|Maintenance
|$427
|$1,132
|$554
|$1,648
|$2,568
|$6,329
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$433
|$632
|$1,246
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,891
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,150
|Financing
|$2,449
|$1,970
|$1,459
|$912
|$330
|$7,121
|Depreciation
|$14,460
|$2,978
|$2,819
|$3,306
|$3,133
|$26,696
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,173
|$10,214
|$9,278
|$10,695
|$11,193
|$64,553
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,191
|$1,232
|$1,276
|$1,320
|$1,366
|$6,384
|Maintenance
|$445
|$1,180
|$578
|$1,718
|$2,677
|$6,599
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$451
|$659
|$1,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,971
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,242
|Financing
|$2,553
|$2,054
|$1,521
|$951
|$344
|$7,424
|Depreciation
|$15,075
|$3,105
|$2,939
|$3,447
|$3,266
|$27,832
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,159
|$10,649
|$9,673
|$11,150
|$11,669
|$67,300
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,198
|$1,241
|$1,284
|$1,328
|$6,210
|Maintenance
|$433
|$1,148
|$562
|$1,672
|$2,604
|$6,419
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$439
|$641
|$1,264
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,918
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,181
|Financing
|$2,484
|$1,998
|$1,480
|$925
|$335
|$7,222
|Depreciation
|$14,665
|$3,020
|$2,859
|$3,353
|$3,177
|$27,074
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,502
|$10,359
|$9,409
|$10,847
|$11,351
|$65,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$891
|$922
|$955
|$988
|$1,022
|$4,777
|Maintenance
|$333
|$883
|$432
|$1,286
|$2,003
|$4,938
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$338
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,475
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,678
|Financing
|$1,911
|$1,537
|$1,139
|$712
|$257
|$5,555
|Depreciation
|$11,281
|$2,323
|$2,199
|$2,580
|$2,444
|$20,826
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,079
|$7,968
|$7,238
|$8,344
|$8,732
|$50,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,163
|$1,203
|$1,245
|$5,820
|Maintenance
|$406
|$1,076
|$527
|$1,566
|$2,440
|$6,015
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$173
|$411
|$600
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,797
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,044
|Financing
|$2,328
|$1,872
|$1,387
|$867
|$314
|$6,767
|Depreciation
|$13,742
|$2,830
|$2,679
|$3,142
|$2,977
|$25,370
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,023
|$9,707
|$8,817
|$10,164
|$10,637
|$61,348
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$939
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,040
|$4,864
|Maintenance
|$339
|$899
|$440
|$1,309
|$2,040
|$5,028
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$144
|$344
|$502
|$990
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,502
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,708
|Financing
|$1,945
|$1,565
|$1,159
|$725
|$262
|$5,656
|Depreciation
|$11,486
|$2,365
|$2,239
|$2,626
|$2,489
|$21,205
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,407
|$8,113
|$7,370
|$8,495
|$8,891
|$51,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$1,133
|$5,298
|Maintenance
|$370
|$980
|$479
|$1,426
|$2,222
|$5,477
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$375
|$547
|$1,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,636
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,861
|Financing
|$2,119
|$1,704
|$1,263
|$789
|$285
|$6,161
|Depreciation
|$12,511
|$2,577
|$2,439
|$2,861
|$2,711
|$23,098
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,051
|$8,838
|$8,028
|$9,254
|$9,684
|$55,854
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,161
|$5,429
|Maintenance
|$379
|$1,004
|$491
|$1,461
|$2,276
|$5,611
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$384
|$560
|$1,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,676
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,906
|Financing
|$2,171
|$1,746
|$1,294
|$809
|$293
|$6,313
|Depreciation
|$12,819
|$2,640
|$2,499
|$2,931
|$2,778
|$23,666
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,544
|$9,055
|$8,225
|$9,481
|$9,923
|$57,228
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,042
|$1,078
|$1,115
|$5,212
|Maintenance
|$364
|$964
|$472
|$1,403
|$2,185
|$5,387
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$368
|$538
|$1,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,609
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,830
|Financing
|$2,084
|$1,676
|$1,242
|$776
|$281
|$6,060
|Depreciation
|$12,306
|$2,534
|$2,399
|$2,814
|$2,666
|$22,720
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,722
|$8,693
|$7,896
|$9,102
|$9,526
|$54,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$880
|$911
|$943
|$975
|$4,560
|Maintenance
|$318
|$843
|$413
|$1,227
|$1,912
|$4,713
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$470
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,408
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,601
|Financing
|$1,824
|$1,467
|$1,087
|$679
|$246
|$5,303
|Depreciation
|$10,768
|$2,218
|$2,099
|$2,462
|$2,333
|$19,880
|Fuel
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,216
|$2,282
|$2,350
|$11,086
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,257
|$7,606
|$6,909
|$7,964
|$8,335
|$48,071
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Transit Wagon Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,165
|$1,207
|$1,248
|$1,291
|$6,037
|Maintenance
|$421
|$1,116
|$546
|$1,625
|$2,531
|$6,240
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$179
|$427
|$623
|$1,229
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,864
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,120
|Financing
|$2,414
|$1,942
|$1,439
|$899
|$325
|$7,019
|Depreciation
|$14,254
|$2,936
|$2,779
|$3,260
|$3,089
|$26,317
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,845
|$10,069
|$9,146
|$10,543
|$11,034
|$63,637
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Transit Wagon
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Transit Wagon in Virginia is:not available
Related 2018 Ford Transit Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019