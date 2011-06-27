  1. Home
Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Transit Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,460
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle56.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,460
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front, rear, third and fourth row head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Auxillary Heater Prep Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package w/o Rear Controlsyes
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Builder's Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,460
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,460
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Pewter Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
Ford Telematics Powered By Telogisyes
2 Additional Power Keysyes
15-Passenger Seating Configurationyes
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Coveringyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
Pewter Vinyl Seatsyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center and SYNCyes
4 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Single-CD Player and HD/SiriusXM Radioyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
VP - Front All Weather Floor Matsyes
12V to 110V Power Inverteryes
Pewter Cloth Seatsyes
SYNC 3 w/Navigation, Lane-Keeping Alert and Driver Alertyes
Charcoal Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
8 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center, SYNC and HD/SiriusXM Radioyes
2 Additional Manual Keysyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,460
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room69.5 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room71.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Easy To Clean Styled Aluminum Wheels w/Locking Lug Nutsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Short Arm Power Adjustable Heated Aero Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Privacy Glass w/Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Power Running Boardyes
Running Boardsyes
Rear Molded-In-Color Bumper w/o Integral Stepyes
All Around Windows w/2nd Row Driver's Side Flip Open Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Maximum cargo capacity256.4 cu.ft.
Length237.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place70.1 cu.ft.
Height82.4 in.
Maximum payload2900 lbs.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
  • Caribou Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Pewter, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,460
235/65R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,460
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
