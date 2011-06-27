  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Transit Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,580
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle56.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,580
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Smoker's Packageyes
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package w/o Rear Controlsyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Builder's Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,580
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,580
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Pewter Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
2 Additional Power Keysyes
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/Navigation, Audio Input Jack, 6.5" Color Multi-Function Display, SYNC3, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Lane Keeping Alert w/Driver Alertyes
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Coveringyes
15-Passenger Seating Configurationyes
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center, SYNC and Sirius Radioyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
Crew Chief Telematicsyes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center and SYNCyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
VP - Front All Weather Floor Matsyes
12V to 110V Power Inverteryes
Pewter Leather Seatsyes
Charcoal Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Front Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Single-CD Player and SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
2 Additional Manual Keysyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,580
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,580
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,580
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
16" Styled Aluminum Wheels w/Locking Lug Nutsyes
Short Arm Power Adjustable Heated Aero Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Privacy Glass w/Rear Window Defoggeryes
Tinted Glassyes
All Around Windows w/2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Flip Open Glassyes
Running Boardsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Manual Adjustable Exterior MIrrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Maximum cargo capacity357.0 cu.ft.
Length237.6 in.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Height100.8 in.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Oxford White
  • Lunar Sky Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Pewter, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,580
235/65R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,580
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
