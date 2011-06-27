  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Transit Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,920
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,920
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,920
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,920
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle56.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,920
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,920
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Builder's Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,920
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,920
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,920
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,920
Pewter Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Single-CD Player and HD/Sirius Radioyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
2 Additional Power Keysyes
15-Passenger Seating Configurationyes
Front/Rear Carpetyes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
Cruise Control w/Message Centeryes
User Defined Upfitter Switchesyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center and SYNCyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Pewter Cloth Driver Seatyes
12V to 110V Power Inverteryes
Radio Deleteyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center, SYNC and HD/Sirius Radioyes
Pewter Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, Single-CD Player and 4" Multi-Function Displayyes
MyFord Touch w/Navigationyes
Charcoal Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
Front Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
2 Additional Manual Keysyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,920
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,920
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
vinylyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,920
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,920
Rear Window Defoggeryes
All Around Windows w/2nd Row Driver/Passenger Side Flip Open Glass and 4th Row Vented Window (Late Availability)yes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
16" Styled Aluminum Wheels w/Locking Lug Nutsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Short Arm Power Adjustable Heated Aero Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
16" White Painted Steel Wheels w/Hubcapsyes
Privacy Glass w/Rear Window Defoggeryes
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kityes
16" Steel Wheels w/Full Silver Wheel Coversyes
Running Boardsyes
Exterior Mirror Deleteyes
All Around Windows w/2nd Row Driver's Side Flip Open Glassyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Manual Adjustable Exterior MIrrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,920
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity278.0 cu.ft.
Length237.6 in.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Height83.2 in.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width81.3 in.
Rear track68.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,920
Exterior Colors
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Lunar Sky Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Vermillion Red
  • Pueblo Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter, vinyl
  • Pewter, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,920
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,920
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,920
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles