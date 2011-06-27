  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Van
  4. 2019 Ford Transit Van
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Transit Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,315
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,315
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,315
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,315
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle56.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,315
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,315
Auxillary Heater Prep Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Premium Groupyes
CNG/Propane Fuel Capable Engine Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,315
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,315
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,315
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,315
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack and Bluetoothyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD player, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center and SYNCyes
SYNC3 w/Navigation and Lane Departure Warningyes
Charcoal Cloth Seatsyes
4 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, Single-CD Player and 4" Multi-Function Displayyes
Load Area Protectionyes
Center Console Delete (Fleet)yes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
12V Rear Powerpointyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
4 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Single-CD Player and HD/SiriusXM Radioyes
Pewter Cloth Seatsyes
Front Throw-In Matyes
Pewter Leather Seatsyes
Pewter Cloth Seats w/Side-Airbagsyes
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobsyes
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
Orange Seat Belts (Fleet)yes
6 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center, SYNC and HD/SiriusXM Radioyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
High Capacity Upfitter Switches w/High Spec Interface Connectoryes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/Side-Airbagsyes
Charcoal Leather Seatsyes
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioningyes
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Coveringyes
Auxiliary Fuse Boxyes
Cruise Control w/Message Centeryes
Pewter Vinyl Seatsyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Heavy-Duty Cargo Flooringyes
Pewter Cloth Driver Seatyes
VP - Front All Weather Floor Matsyes
12V to 110V Power Inverteryes
6 Speakersyes
Front Carpetyes
2 Full Range Front Speakers and 3rd Row Speakersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,315
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,315
Front head room52.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,315
Short Arm Power Adjustable and Folding Heated Aero Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Decal #4 (Fleet)yes
Heavy-Duty Rear Scuff Plate Kityes
Easy To Clean Styled Aluminum Wheels w/Locking Lug Nutsyes
Decal #5 (Fleet)yes
Full Black 16" Steel Wheels w/Silver Full Wheel Coversyes
Decal #3 (Fleet)yes
Fixed Rear-Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glassyes
Rear Scuff Plate Kityes
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kityes
Front Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Windows All-Around, Fixedyes
AutoLamp w/Rain-Sensing Wipersyes
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Fixed Rear-Door Glassyes
Exterior Mirror Delete (Fleet)yes
Power Running Boardsyes
High Strength Laminated Glassyes
Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Extended Length Running Boardsyes
Privacy Glass w/Rear Window Defoggeryes
Manual Short Arm Mirrors (Fleet)yes
16" White Steel Wheels w/Mini-Cap and Lug Nut Covers (Fleet)yes
Decal #2 (Fleet)yes
Decal #1 (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,315
Length235.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place357.1 cu.ft.
Height100.7 in.
Maximum payload3390 lbs.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,315
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Pewter, cloth
  • Pewter, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,315
partial wheel coversyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,315
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,315
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars