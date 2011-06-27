Used 2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.2 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|Auxillary Heater Prep Package
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|Exterior Upgrade Package
|yes
|Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controls
|yes
|Interior Upgrade Package
|yes
|Premium Group
|yes
|CNG/Propane Fuel Capable Engine Prep Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|2 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD player, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center and SYNC
|yes
|Charcoal Cloth Seats
|yes
|4 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, Single-CD Player and 4" Multi-Function Display
|yes
|Load Area Protection
|yes
|Charcoal Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
|yes
|Trailer Brake Controller
|yes
|4 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Single-CD Player and HD/SiriusXM Radio
|yes
|Tough Bed VP - Spray-In Cargo Floor Liner
|yes
|MyFord Touch w/Navigation and Lane Departure Warning
|yes
|Pewter Cloth Seats
|yes
|Pewter Leather Seats
|yes
|Pewter Cloth Seats w/Side-Airbags
|yes
|2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs
|yes
|Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
|yes
|6 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center, SYNC and HD/SiriusXM Radio
|yes
|Radio Prep Package
|yes
|High Capacity Upfitter Switches w/High Spec Interface Connector
|yes
|Charcoal Cloth Seats w/Side-Airbags
|yes
|High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioning
|yes
|Ford Telematics Powered by Telogis
|yes
|Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Covering
|yes
|Auxiliary Fuse Box
|yes
|Cruise Control w/Message Center
|yes
|Pewter Vinyl Seats
|yes
|VP- Keyless Entry Keypad
|yes
|Pewter Cloth Driver Seat
|yes
|VP - Front All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|12V to 110V Power Inverter
|yes
|2 Additional Keys
|yes
|6 Speakers
|yes
|Front Carpet
|yes
|2 Full Range Front Speakers and 3rd Row Speakers
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|Front head room
|52.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|67.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|67.5 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|Rear Window Defogger
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Easy To Clean Styled Aluminum Wheels w/Locking Lug Nuts
|yes
|Full Black 16" Steel Wheels w/Silver Full Wheel Covers
|yes
|Fixed Rear-Door Glass
|yes
|Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Short Arm Power Adjustable Heated Aero Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|yes
|Fixed Rear-Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glass
|yes
|Trailer Wiring Provisions
|yes
|Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|yes
|Privacy Glass w/Rear Window Defogger
|yes
|Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit
|yes
|Front Wheel Arch Moldings
|yes
|Fixed Rear-Door Glass w/Fixed Driver and Passenger-Side Door Glass
|yes
|AutoLamp w/Rain-Sensing Wipers
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|Length
|217.8 in.
|Gross weight
|9000 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|315.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|100.8 in.
|Wheel base
|129.9 in.
|Width
|81.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|235/65R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,540
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
