  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Van
  4. Used 2015 Ford Transit Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Transit Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,015
See Transit Van Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,015
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,015
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,015
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle56.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,015
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,015
CNG/Propane Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyes
Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Auxiliary Heater A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Premium Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,015
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,015
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,015
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,015
Complete Headlineryes
Front Map Lightsyes
Charcoal Cloth Seatsyes
4 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, Single-CD Player and 4" Multi-Function Displayyes
Load Area Protectionyes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seatyes
AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center and SYNCyes
12V Rear Powerpointyes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
4 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Single-CD Player and HD/SiriusXM Radioyes
MyFord Touch w/Navigation and Lane Departure Warningyes
VP - Spray-In Cargo Floor Lineryes
Pewter Cloth Seatsyes
Pewter Leather Seatsyes
Rear Vinyl Floor Covering Deleteyes
Pewter Cloth Seats w/Side-Airbagsyes
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobsyes
Vinyl Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrorsyes
6 Speaker AM/FM Stereo w/Audio Input Jack, 4" Multi-Function Display, Message Center, SYNC and HD/SiriusXM Radioyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Charcoal Cloth Seats w/Side-Airbagsyes
High Capacity Front/Rear Air Conditioningyes
Ford Telematics Powered by Telogisyes
Cargo Area LED Load Compartment Lighting Packageyes
Cruise Control w/Message Centeryes
Pewter Vinyl Seatsyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Pewter Cloth Driver Seatyes
VP - Front All Weather Floor Matsyes
12V to 110V Power Inverteryes
Radio Deleteyes
2 Additional Keysyes
6 Speakersyes
Front Carpetyes
VP - Carpeted Cargo Floor Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,015
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,015
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
vinylyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,015
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Locking Lug Nutsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
16" Styled Aluminum Wheels w/Locking Lug Nutsyes
Fixed Rear-Door Glassyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Short Arm Power Adjustable Heated Aero Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
Fixed Rear-Door Glass w/Flip-Open Driver and Passenger-Side Door Glassyes
Fixed Rear-Door Glass w/Fixed Passenger-Side Door Glassyes
Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
16" White Painted Steel Wheels w/Hubcapsyes
Fixed Rear-Door Glass w/Flip-Open Passenger-Side Door Glassyes
Privacy Glass w/Rear Window Defoggeryes
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kityes
16" Steel Wheels w/Full Silver Wheel Coversyes
Fixed Rear-Door Glass w/Fixed Driver and Passenger-Side Door Glassyes
Running Boardsyes
Exterior Mirror Deleteyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Manual Adjustable Exterior MIrrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,015
Front track68.2 in.
Length237.6 in.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place404.0 cu.ft.
Height110.2 in.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width81.3 in.
Rear track68.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,015
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Lunar Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter, cloth
  • Pewter, vinyl
  • Pewter, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,015
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,015
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,015
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Transit Van Inventory

Related Used 2015 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles