2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL High Roof Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Transit Passenger Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,900
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (FFV)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (FFV)
Horsepower275 hp @ 6,250 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity2,744 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length235.5 in.
Overall width with mirrors97.4 in.
Overall width without mirrors81.3 in.
Height108.6 in.
Wheelbase148.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place85.8 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity349.6 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity4,200 lbs.
Maximum payload2,744 lbs.
Gross weight9,250 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Blue Mist
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Abyss Gray Metallic
  • Avalanche Gray Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, vinyl
  • Ebony, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
4-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room65.2 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room71.4 in.
Rear hip room69.6 in.
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear, third and fourth row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted steel wheelsyes
Partial wheel coversyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
Fullsize matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Engine Idle Shutdown - 15 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Remote Start +$495
Engine Block Heater +$75
3.5L EcoBoost V6 Engine +$1,775
Speed Limitation - 65MPH (Fleet) +$80
Extended Range Fuel Tank +$285
Dual AGM Batteries +$295
Speed Limitation - 75MPH (Fleet) +$80
Speed Limitation - 70MPH (Fleet) +$80
Dual Alternator +$1,025
Engine Idle Shutdown - 20 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Engine Idle Shutdown - 5 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Engine Idle Shutdown - 10 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Auto Start-Stop Delete -$50
Packages
Auxiliary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controls +$65
Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controls +$100
Builders Prep Package -$665
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package +$485
Fleet Safety Package (Fleet) +$35
Fleet Fuel Economy Package (Fleet) +$265
Upfitter Package +$610
Safety & Security Options
Reverse Sensing System +$295
Back Up Alarm +$150
Perimeter Alarm +$155
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Dual Note Horn +$20
High Resolution Digital Camera +$0
360-Degree Split View Camera +$1,000
Blind Spot Assist 1.0 w/Cross-Traffic Alert and Trailer Coverage +$795
Side Sensing System +$480
Enhanced Active Park Assist +$895
MyKey +$5
Reverse Brake Assist +$975
Virtual Rearview Mirror +$595
Front Sensing System +$0
Interior Options
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD +$625
Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start +$370
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs +$75
Trailer Brake Controller +$405
2-Passenger Seats -$855
VP- Keyless Entry Keypad +$95
Front and Rear Carpet +$125
Front Carpeted Floor Mats +$30
Cruise Control w/ASLD +$325
14-Passenger Seats +$1,125
8-Passenger Seats -$340
Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seats +$875
Seat Pack #6 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats +$0
Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats +$0
Large Center Console +$195
15-Passenger Seats +$1,495
VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Mats +$60
Vehicle Maintenance Monitor +$45
Upfitter Interface Module +$255
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Navigation +$1,780
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Multi-Function Display +$280
Front Overhead Shelf +$75
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display +$1,165
Auxiliary Fuse Box +$385
All-Weather Floor Mats +$120
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display +$910
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control +$2,050
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Connected Navigation +$930
WiFi Hotspot Delete -$20
Exterior Options
Power Sliding Door +$995
Chrome High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps w/LED Signature Surround +$455
Body Color Painted Front Bumper +$250
Wiper Activated Headlamps +$30
Front Fog Lamps +$105
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Privacy Glass +$500
Running Board +$310
Black Front Wheel Well Liners +$295
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit +$75
Long Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals +$220
Long Arm, Manual-Folding, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors +$65
50/50 Hinged Rear Doors +$75
Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete -$125
Decal #1 (Fleet) +$425
Power Running Board +$940
16" Matte Black Alloy Wheels +$1,050
Black High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps +$455
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisions +$295
Extended Length Running Boards +$655
Decal #3 (Fleet) +$775
Decal #2 (Fleet) +$575
Short Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals +$160
2nd Row Driver-Side Egress Window +$835
16" Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels +$1,050
