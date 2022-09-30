Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Passenger Van
  4. 2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XL High Roof Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Transit Passenger Van
More about the 2023 Transit Passenger Van
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating15
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (city/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower310 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque400 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity3,184 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Advertisement
Also Consider
See Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Ford Transit Van
View Offers
Ford.com
Suspension
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length263.9 in.
Overall width with mirrors97.4 in.
Overall width without mirrors81.3 in.
Height107.7 in.
Wheelbase148.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place100.5 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity425.4 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity4,200 lbs.
Maximum payload3,184 lbs.
Gross weight10,360 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Blue Mist
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Abyss Gray Metallic
  • Avalanche Gray Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, vinyl
  • Ebony, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
4-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room65.2 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room71.4 in.
Rear hip room69.6 in.
Safety
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear, third, fourth and fifth row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Also Consider
Build Your Ford Transit Van
Choose the trim, color, options, packages and more for your Ford
BUILD & PRICEFord.com
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted steel wheelsyes
Partial wheel coversyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
205/75R16 tiresyes
Fullsize matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$75
Engine Idle Shutdown - 15 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Speed Limitation - 65MPH (Fleet) +$80
Extended Range Fuel Tank +$285
Remote Start +$495
Dual AGM Batteries +$295
Speed Limitation - 75MPH (Fleet) +$80
Speed Limitation - 70MPH (Fleet) +$80
Dual Alternator +$1,025
Engine Idle Shutdown - 20 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Engine Idle Shutdown - 5 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Engine Idle Shutdown - 10 Minutes (Fleet) +$200
Auto Start-Stop Delete -$50
Packages
Packages
Auxiliary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controls +$65
Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controls +$100
Builders Prep Package -$945
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package +$485
Fleet Safety Package (Fleet) +$35
Upfitter Package +$610
Safety & Security Options
Safety & Security Options
Perimeter Alarm +$155
Reverse Sensing System +$295
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Back Up Alarm +$150
Dual Note Horn +$20
High Resolution Digital Camera +$0
360-Degree Split View Camera +$1,000
Blind Spot Assist 1.0 w/Cross-Traffic Alert and Trailer Coverage +$795
Side Sensing System +$480
MyKey +$5
Reverse Brake Assist +$975
Virtual Rearview Mirror +$595
Front Sensing System +$0
Interior Options
Interior Options
Large Center Console +$195
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD +$625
Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start +$370
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs +$75
Trailer Brake Controller +$405
2-Passenger Seats -$1,110
VP- Keyless Entry Keypad +$95
14-Passenger Seats -$85
Front and Rear Carpet +$125
Front Carpeted Floor Mats +$30
Cruise Control w/ASLD +$325
VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Mats +$60
Vehicle Maintenance Monitor +$45
Upfitter Interface Module +$255
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Navigation +$1,780
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Multi-Function Display +$280
10-Passenger Seats -$340
Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seats +$875
Seat Pack #6 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats +$0
Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats +$0
Front Overhead Shelf +$75
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display +$1,165
Auxiliary Fuse Box +$385
All-Weather Floor Mats +$120
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display +$910
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control +$2,050
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Connected Navigation +$930
WiFi Hotspot Delete -$20
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit +$75
Power Sliding Door +$350
Long Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals +$220
Long Arm, Manual-Folding, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors +$65
Chrome High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps w/LED Signature Surround +$455
Body Color Painted Front Bumper +$250
50/50 Hinged Rear Doors +$75
Wiper Activated Headlamps +$30
Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete -$125
Front Fog Lamps +$105
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Decal #1 (Fleet) +$425
Power Running Board +$940
Privacy Glass +$500
Black High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps +$455
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisions +$295
Extended Length Running Boards +$655
Decal #3 (Fleet) +$775
Decal #2 (Fleet) +$575
Short Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals +$160
Running Board +$310
2nd Row Driver-Side Egress Window +$835
Black Front Wheel Well Liners +$295
16" Heavy-Duty Forged Aluminum Wheels +$940
Inventory

Related 2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XL High Roof info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates