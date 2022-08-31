Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Passenger Van
  4. 2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van
  5. Cost to Own

2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van Cost to Own

More about the 2023 Transit Passenger Van
More about the 2023 Transit Passenger Van

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Transit Passenger Van

350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 XL High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Data for 2023 Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is not available.

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Transit Passenger Van 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Advertisement
Also Consider
Build Your Ford Transit Van
Choose the trim, color, options, packages and more for your Ford
BUILD & PRICEFord.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2023 Ford Transit Passenger Van info

New Vehicles For Sale

Popular New Makes For Sale

Popular New Models For Sale

Best Lease Deals

Best Lease Deals By Make

Best Lease Deals By Model

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates