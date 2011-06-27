Skip to main content
2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Transit Passenger Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,735
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating15
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower275 hp @ 6,250 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,400 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity3,494 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear, third, fourth and fifth row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package +$485
Upfitter Package +$610
16" Heavy-Duty Forged Aluminum Wheels +$940
16" Heavy-Duty White Steel Wheels w/Exposed Lug Nuts (Fleet) +$35
Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controls +$100
Auxiliary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controls +$65
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
rear parking sensors w/side sensingyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
10-Passenger Seats +-$340
Front Carpeted Floor Mats +$30
VP- Keyless Entry Keypad +$95
Front Overhead Shelf +$75
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs +$75
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display +$225
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control +$1,120
2-Passenger Seats +-$1,110
Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seats +$875
Seat Pack #14 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Heated Seats +$875
Seat Pack #16 - Ebony Leather Heated Seats +$1,785
Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seatsyes
VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Mats +$60
Vehicle Maintenance Monitor +$45
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Navigation +$850
Trailer Brake Controller +$405
Auxiliary Fuse Box +$385
Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start +$370
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD +$485
14-Passenger Seats +-$85
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Coveringyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room56.6 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room65.2 in.
Rear hip Room69.6 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room71.4 in.
Exterior Options
50/50 Hinged Rear Doors +$75
Power Running Board +$940
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit +$75
Stainless Steel Wheel Liners +$420
Extended Length Running Boards +$655
2nd Row Driver-Side Egress Window +$835
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisions +$295
Black Front Wheel Well Liners +$295
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete +-$125
Privacy Glass +$500
Decal #4 (Fleet) +$995
Power Sliding Door +$995
Running Board +$310
Long Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps +$455
Decal #5 (Fleet) +$1,395
Decal #1 (Fleet) +$350
Decal #3 (Fleet) +$695
Decal #2 (Fleet) +$495
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place100.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight10,360 lbs.
Height107.7 in.
Length263.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity425.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3,494 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4,400 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors97.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.3 in.
Wheel base148.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Avalanche Gray Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Abyss Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Dark Palazzo Gray, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
195/75R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
