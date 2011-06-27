2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,735
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|15
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6,250 rpm
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|4,400 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|3,494 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear, third, fourth and fifth row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package
|+$485
|Upfitter Package
|+$610
|16" Heavy-Duty Forged Aluminum Wheels
|+$940
|16" Heavy-Duty White Steel Wheels w/Exposed Lug Nuts (Fleet)
|+$35
|Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controls
|+$100
|Auxiliary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controls
|+$65
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors w/side sensing
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|10-Passenger Seats
|+-$340
|Front Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$30
|VP- Keyless Entry Keypad
|+$95
|Front Overhead Shelf
|+$75
|2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs
|+$75
|AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4 and 12.0” Multi-Function Display
|+$225
|AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display, Navigation and Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
|+$1,120
|2-Passenger Seats
|+-$1,110
|Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seats
|+$875
|Seat Pack #14 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Heated Seats
|+$875
|Seat Pack #16 - Ebony Leather Heated Seats
|+$1,785
|Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats
|yes
|VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Mats
|+$60
|Vehicle Maintenance Monitor
|+$45
|AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 4, 12.0” Multi-Function Display and Navigation
|+$850
|Trailer Brake Controller
|+$405
|Auxiliary Fuse Box
|+$385
|Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start
|+$370
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD
|+$485
|14-Passenger Seats
|+-$85
|Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Covering
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|56.6 in.
|Front hip room
|60.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|67.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|65.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|69.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|71.4 in.
|Exterior Options
|50/50 Hinged Rear Doors
|+$75
|Power Running Board
|+$940
|Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit
|+$75
|Stainless Steel Wheel Liners
|+$420
|Extended Length Running Boards
|+$655
|2nd Row Driver-Side Egress Window
|+$835
|Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisions
|+$295
|Black Front Wheel Well Liners
|+$295
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete
|+-$125
|Privacy Glass
|+$500
|Decal #4 (Fleet)
|+$995
|Power Sliding Door
|+$995
|Running Board
|+$310
|Long Arm, Power Adjustable, Manual-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|yes
|High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps
|+$455
|Decal #5 (Fleet)
|+$1,395
|Decal #1 (Fleet)
|+$350
|Decal #3 (Fleet)
|+$695
|Decal #2 (Fleet)
|+$495
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|100.5 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|10,360 lbs.
|Height
|107.7 in.
|Length
|263.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|425.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|3,494 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4,400 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|97.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|81.3 in.
|Wheel base
|148.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|195/75R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 HD XLT High Roof info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac XT5 2008
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015
- Used BMW Alpina B7
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2011
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2017
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 1994
- Used Audi A6 2011 For Sale
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2009
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Toyota Venza 2021
- 2022 BMW M5
- Hyundai Santa Cruz 2022
- 2022 Volvo XC60
- 2022 Volkswagen Taos
- 2022 Murano
- 2022 Cadillac XT5
- 2022 Lexus IS 300
- Tesla Model S 2021
Other models to consider
- 2022 Lincoln Navigator
- Lincoln Nautilus 2022
- 2021 Aviator
- 2022 Lincoln Aviator
- 2022 Corsair
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator
- 2021 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2021 Navigator
- 2022 Lincoln Corsair
- 2021 Lincoln Corsair
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Tesla Model X
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2022 Nissan Rogue
- 2022 4Runner
- 2022 Toyota Highlander
- 2022 C-HR
- 2022 Toyota Sequoia
- Hyundai Tucson 2022
- 2022 Honda Pilot
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2022
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Toyota Camry News
- 2023 Tesla Model 3 News
- 2022 Lamborghini Aventador News
- 2023 Kia Stinger News
- 2023 Honda Pilot News
Other models
- Used Mini Convertible in Springfield, VA
- Used Hyundai Tucson in Maryville, TN
- Used Fiat 500X in Roanoke, TX
- Used Nissan Kicks in Chambersburg, PA
- Used Ram 2500 in Farmersville, TX
- Used Toyota Venza in Gaylord, MI
- Used Lincoln MKZ in Benton Harbor, MI
- Used Mercedes-Benz Slk-Class in Norcross, GA
- Used Lexus LX-570 in Newburgh, NY
- Used Ford Fiesta in Fairfax, SC
- Used Ford E-Series-Wagon in Fallbrook, CA
- Used Audi Q5 in Lawrenceburg, TN
- Used Mercedes-Benz Amg-Gt in Del Valle, TX
- Used Ford Transit-Wagon in Waynesboro, PA
- Used Mini Countryman in Wilkes Barre, PA
- Used Lexus Is-300 in Manhattan Beach, CA
- Used BMW 6-Series-Gran-Coupe in Belton, TX
- Used Volvo V60-Cross-Country in Pleasant Grove, UT
- Used Lexus Es-300 in Long Branch, NJ
- Used Porsche 718-Cayman in Maineville, OH
- Used Ford Focus in Moline, IL
- Used Hyundai Veloster in Poway, CA
- Used BMW 6-Series-Gran-Coupe in Midlothian, IL
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Bristol, TN
- Used Buick Envision in Lyndhurst, NJ
- Used Audi SQ5 in Uniontown, OH
- Used Porsche Cayenne in Manchester, TN
- Used Chrysler Pacifica-Hybrid in Pittsboro, NC
- Used Porsche Taycan in Warminster, PA
- Used Honda Element in Kenner, LA