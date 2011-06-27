  1. Home
2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XLT High Roof Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Transit Passenger Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,125
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front, rear, third and fourth row head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Packageyes
Upfitter Packageyes
Auxillary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controlsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
rear parking sensors w/side sensingyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Upfitter Interface Moduleyes
Seat Pack #16 - Ebony Leather Heated Seatsyes
1-Passenger Seat or 2-Passenger Seatyes
8-Passenger Seatsyes
Front Overhead Shelfyes
Seat Pack #11 - Ebony Cloth Seats w/Curtain Airbagsyes
Vinyl Front/Rear Floor Coveringyes
VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Matsyes
2-Passenger Seatsyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLDyes
VP- Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Vehicle Maintenance Monitoryes
Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Seat Pack #14 - Dark Palazzo Gray Cloth Heated Seatsyes
15-Passenger Seatsyes
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seatsyes
2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobsyes
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
Auxiliary Fuse Panelyes
AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screenyes
14-Passenger Seatsyes
AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3, 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen and Navigationyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room56.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room67.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room65.2 in.
Rear hip Room69.6 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room71.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Exterior Options
Decal #4 (Fleet)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Decal #5 (Fleet)yes
Running Boardyes
Decal #3 (Fleet)yes
Power Sliding Dooryes
Black Front Wheel Well Linersyes
Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signalsyes
50/50 Hinged Rear Doorsyes
Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Deleteyes
High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps w/LED Signatureyes
Extended Length Running Boardsyes
2nd Row Driver-Side Egress Windowyes
Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kityes
Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisionsyes
16" Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
16" Black Steel Wheels w/Exposed Lug Nutsyes
Power Running Boardyes
Decal #2 (Fleet)yes
Privacy Glassyes
Decal #1 (Fleet)yes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity371.3 cu.ft.
Length235.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4300 lbs.
Gross weight9250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place107.0 cu.ft.
Height109.6 in.
Maximum payload2650 lbs.
Wheel base147.6 in.
Width81.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Avalanche Gray Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Abyss Gray Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Palazzo Grey, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
235/65R16 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
