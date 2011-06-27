2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Low Roof Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,390
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|12
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|Engine
|Torque
|262 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front, rear, third and fourth row head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
|Auxiliary Heater and A/C Prep Package Without Rear Controls
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Upfitter Package
|yes
|Auxillary Heater Prep Package Without Rear Controls
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Upfitter Interface Module
|yes
|Cruise Control w/ASLD
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen
|yes
|1-Passenger Seat or 2-Passenger Seat
|yes
|VP - Heavy Duty Tray Style Front Floor Mats
|yes
|2-Passenger Seats
|yes
|Large Center Console
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/ASLD
|yes
|VP- Keyless Entry Keypad
|yes
|Vehicle Maintenance Monitor
|yes
|Trailer Brake Controller
|yes
|Front and Rear Carpet
|yes
|Front Carpeted Floor Mats
|yes
|15-Passenger Seats
|yes
|AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen
|yes
|Seat Pack #15 - Ebony Cloth Heated Seats
|yes
|2 Additional Keys w/Remote Key Fobs
|yes
|AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 4.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen
|yes
|Auxiliary Fuse Panel
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/SYNC 3 and 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen
|yes
|Seat Pack #13 - Dark Palazzo Gray Vinyl Seats
|yes
|14-Passenger Seats
|yes
|AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SYNC 3, 8.0” Colored Multi-Function Touch Screen and Navigation
|yes
|Instrumentation
|tachometer
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|67.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|41.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|69.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|71.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Decal #4 (Fleet)
|yes
|Decal #5 (Fleet)
|yes
|Decal #3 (Fleet)
|yes
|Front Fog Lamps
|yes
|Full-Size Spare Tire & Wheel Delete
|yes
|High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps w/LED Signature
|yes
|Modified Vehicle Wiring System and Kit
|yes
|16" Forged Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|16" Black Steel Wheels w/Exposed Lug Nuts
|yes
|Carbon Black Rear Bumper
|yes
|Power Running Board
|yes
|Privacy Glass
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Running Board
|yes
|Short Arm, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|yes
|Wiper Activated Headlamps
|yes
|Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Black Front Wheel Well Liners
|yes
|Long Arm Non-Telescoping, Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
|yes
|50/50 Hinged Rear Doors
|yes
|Extended Length Running Boards
|yes
|60/40 Hinged Passenger-Side Door
|yes
|Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailer Wiring Provisions
|yes
|Body Color Painted Front Bumper
|yes
|Decal #2 (Fleet)
|yes
|Decal #1 (Fleet)
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|256.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|237.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4300 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9250 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|70.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|82.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|2920 lbs.
|Wheel base
|147.6 in.
|Width
|81.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|235/65R16 tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
